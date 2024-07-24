Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Geospace Technologies worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEOS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,424. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 11.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Geospace Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

