Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1,303.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,181 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 103,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $55.63.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

