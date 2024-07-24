Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Lifetime Brands worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the first quarter worth $726,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 489.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

LCUT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.96%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

