Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 558.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,663 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Taboola.com worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after buying an additional 2,859,451 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 38.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 297,411 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 1,049,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 90,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,325. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com Ltd. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

View Our Latest Report on TBLA

About Taboola.com

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.