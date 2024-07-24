Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.63. 107,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,967. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

