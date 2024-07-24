Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 160,472.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,989 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,956 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 655,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,878. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.