Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.49% of Electromed worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electromed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Stock Up 0.3 %

ELMD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,667. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.25. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Electromed

Electromed Profile

(Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.