Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 170.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311,745 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.04% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,221,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 685,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 382,161 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 382,161 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 550,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PMVP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA raised PMV Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 40,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $9.72.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

