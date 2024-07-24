Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 576.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,606 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRIX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 137,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

