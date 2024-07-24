Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 244,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITOS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. 3,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,312. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

