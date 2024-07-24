Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 572,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SSRM stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 171,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,964. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.72. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

