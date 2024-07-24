Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 107,752 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 243.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of PetIQ worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. 13,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23 and a beta of 1.71. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $308.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other PetIQ news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

