Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 350,291 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 350,291 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.28% of uniQure worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,981,000. Bridger Management LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 2,917.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 362,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 350,340 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 458.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 295,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 242,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

uniQure Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of QURE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 59,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,546. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

uniQure Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

