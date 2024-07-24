Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 147,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $3,956,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.71. 543,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

