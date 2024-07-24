Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 268,539 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

FFIC stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,385. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $467.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

FFIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

