Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Chimerix worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in Chimerix by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th.

Chimerix stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,534. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Chimerix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

