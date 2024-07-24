Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 3,663.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Similarweb worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 340,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SMWB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,793. Similarweb Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

Similarweb Profile

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.