Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Euroseas worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial raised Euroseas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Euroseas Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Euroseas stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,763. Euroseas Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 54.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Euroseas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.