Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,330 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $6,031,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $2,169,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth approximately $3,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 43,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. TD Cowen increased their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

