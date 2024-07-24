Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,981 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,431. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ogens purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,854.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

