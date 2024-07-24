Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 16,917 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 533,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,709,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of AQST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 125,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,450. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $297.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

