Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 174,652 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 174,652 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $7,299,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14,653.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANL shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. 8,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,373. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $344.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

