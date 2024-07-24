Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,043 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 150,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $537.72. The stock had a trading volume of 107,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,309. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.40. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.64.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

