Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,891 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNP traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.49. 382,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.39 and its 200-day moving average is $239.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

