Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,348 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,229,000 after buying an additional 440,385 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,326,000 after acquiring an additional 258,246 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. The company had a trading volume of 37,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,362. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $62.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

