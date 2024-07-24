Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NECB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. 11,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $312.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.69 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

