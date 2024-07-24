Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 74,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 418,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

