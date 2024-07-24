Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 130,317 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 130,317 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $169,412.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,578,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,771.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 17,716 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $23,562.28.

On Friday, July 5th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 123,017 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $141,469.55.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 143,288 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $166,214.08.

On Monday, July 1st, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 107,434 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,474.76.

On Thursday, June 27th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 235,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $270,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 150,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,338.7% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 207,418 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.