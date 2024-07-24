AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.20 and last traded at $34.20. 4,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Get AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 735.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 121,743 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.