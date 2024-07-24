Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 24,883 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,883 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $176,669.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,708,528 shares in the company, valued at $253,530,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redwire alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 62,754 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $483,205.80.

On Monday, July 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $745,282.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $431,782.24.

Redwire Stock Performance

RDW stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDW. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDW

Institutional Trading of Redwire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter worth $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 23.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.