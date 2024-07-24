Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

AGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Agenus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGEN

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Agenus Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agenus will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.