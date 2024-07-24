Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives $31.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGENGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

AGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Stock Up 0.9 %

Agenus stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGENGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agenus will post -9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Analyst Recommendations for Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

