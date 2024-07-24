Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Agree Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.14 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.140 EPS.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 873,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

