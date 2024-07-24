Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Agree Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.14 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.140 EPS.
Agree Realty Stock Performance
Shares of ADC traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 873,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35.
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Agree Realty
Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty
In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agree Realty
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.