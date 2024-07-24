Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51), Yahoo Finance reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.14 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.140 EPS.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

