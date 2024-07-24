Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 63,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALRM. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

