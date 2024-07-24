AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading Down 0.1%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.34. 438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.72.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

