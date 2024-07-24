Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,763 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 317.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 93,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,845 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 407,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $878.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.68.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

