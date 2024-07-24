Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 180 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 21,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Chart Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $169.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.48 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.77.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

