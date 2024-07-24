Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 417.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veris Residential by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Veris Residential by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Veris Residential by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VRE opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Veris Residential

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -24.00%.

In other Veris Residential news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $567,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veris Residential news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRE

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.