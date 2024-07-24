Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 892 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1,311.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.35 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.