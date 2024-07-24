Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. CWM LLC grew its position in Orange by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 31,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Orange stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Orange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

