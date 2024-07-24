Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,451,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $453.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $470.93.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.89.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

