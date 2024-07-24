Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2,718.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,770,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.62. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,606,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $3,955,886.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,067,845.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,396 shares of company stock worth $9,863,864 in the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SAH shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

