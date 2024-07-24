Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $31,000 Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 615.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 377,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,527,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $130.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

