Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,332.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $73,162.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,967.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,133 shares of company stock worth $6,500,387. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

