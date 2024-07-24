Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $26,000 in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,691,000 after acquiring an additional 99,350 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $3,807,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $269,230.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.30 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.04.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

