Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $26,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstCash by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.02. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

