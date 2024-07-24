Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $36,000 in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 225.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,117 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 17.5% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.84.

ERIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

