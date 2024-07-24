Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 5,753 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 2,407.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,432,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,561,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 59,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRSP opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.93. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

