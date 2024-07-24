Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in ChampionX by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 601,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after buying an additional 204,640 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,429,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,749,000 after buying an additional 202,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.41. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

About ChampionX



ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

