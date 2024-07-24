Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,565,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $470.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

